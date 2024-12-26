Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli warplanes attacked the control tower at Yemen’s main airport in the capital city of Sana’a on Thursday. The airport is controlled by Iran’s proxy in the country, the Houthis.

Major airstrikes in Yemen The airstrikes targeted the airport in Sanaa, the main power plant and the main sea port. pic.twitter.com/yjoMoPAYBu — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 26, 2024

The airstrike came in retaliation for the ongoing multiple drone and missile attacks against Israel launched by the Iranian proxy.

Dozens of warplanes took part in targeting strategic sites in the country, including power plants and oil facilities in Sa’ana and Hodeidah.

“Following the approval of operational plans by the Chief of the General Staff, the Minister of Defense, and the Prime Minister, IAF fighter jets conducted intelligence-based strikes on military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and inland Yemen,” the IDF said in announcing the attack.

“The Houthi terrorist regime has repeatedly attacked the State of Israel and its citizens, including in UAV and surface-to-surface missile attacks on Israeli territory.”

The IDF targeted military infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime for its military activities in both the Sana’a International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations, the military said.

In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure in the Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast.

“These military targets were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to smuggle Iranian weapons into the region and for the entry of senior Iranian officials,” the IDF noted.

“This is a further example of the Houthis’ exploitation of civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

“The Houthi terrorist regime is a central part of the Iranian axis of terror, and their attacks on international shipping vessels and routes continue to destabilize the region and the wider world,” the IDF said.

“The Houthi terrorist regime operates as an autonomous terrorist group while relying on Iranian cooperation and funding to carry out its attacks.

“The IDF will not hesitate to operate at any distance against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.”

