Some 30 Israeli warplanes launched a massive wave of airstrikes Monday evening against Houthi terror targets in Yemen’s Port of Hodeidah.

It appeared the attack was being carried out as a joint operation together with United States fighter jets.

At least four waves of airstrikes were carried out within a very short period of time, with more expected.

Advanced Iranian weapons, oil storage tanks and other important military infrastructure are located at the port, which has been bombed by Israeli fighter jets several times before.

The attack comes one day after the Iranian proxy group launched a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion International Airport.

Due to a technical malfunction in the interceptor fired by Israel’s Arrow 3 aerial defense system, and a “miss” by the US-made THAAD anti-missile system that was also deployed, the Houthi missile succeeded in reaching the target.

Miraculously, the missile landed in an open area on the outskirts of the airport complex and did not directly strike anything.

