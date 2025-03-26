Photo Credit: Arab social networks

The London-based pan-Arab news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, owned by the Qatari company Fadaat Media, reported on Wednesday that the US military continued its operation in Yemen overnight, launching a series of airstrikes on Saada province in the country’s north, the main stronghold of the Houthi Ansar Allah group.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that the US carried out more than five airstrikes on the Sahar district in Yemen’s northern Saada Governorate. According to Houthi media, the US had already targeted Saada with over 12 airstrikes on Monday.

In related news, US Ambassador to Yemen Stephen Fagin reaffirmed Washington’s strong and comprehensive commitment to the Yemeni people in their pursuit of peace and prosperity. His statement was posted in a tweet on the US embassy’s account as American airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas continued for the tenth consecutive day.

“The United States stands firmly with the Yemeni people in their aspirations for peace and prosperity,” Ambassador Fagin stated and stressed that the ongoing military campaign against the Houthis is solely focused on targeting the group’s military capabilities and not civilians in areas under its control.

Retired US Army officer Scott Ritter says US raids will not deter the Houthis:

Meanwhile, the terrorist Ansar Allah group (Houthis) held funerals on Tuesday in Sanaa and Hajjah for 16 of its fighters killed in recent battles with the legitimate government’s forces and US airstrikes. The Houthi-run Saba News Agency reported last Thursday that 13 officers and one soldier were buried in Sanaa, while two officers were laid to rest in Hajjah Governorate in the northwest, with several military leaders in attendance.

The number of Houthi fighters killed since the beginning of this month has risen to 76, most of whom held military ranks. The group announced the funerals of 47 fighters in February and 69 in January, bringing the total number of Houthi casualties since the start of 2025 to 192. In 2024, the Houthis reported the deaths of 549 members, the majority of whom also held military ranks.

The Houthi movement follows a mixed ideology incorporating religious, Yemeni nationalist, and broad populist elements, drawing comparisons to Hezbollah. Observers have noted that its political positions are often ambiguous and contradictory, with slogans that do not always align with its actual objectives.

According to researcher Bernard Haykel (The Houthi Movement in Yemen: Ideology, Ambition, and Security in the Arab Gulf), the movement’s founder, Hussein al-Houthi, was influenced by diverse religious traditions and political ideologies, making it difficult to categorize him or his followers within conventional frameworks. The Houthis present themselves as a national resistance movement, defending Yemenis from external interference, combating corruption and extremism, and advocating for marginalized tribal groups and the Zaydi sect (Zaydism is generally regarded as the Shi’a branch most closely aligned with Sunni Islam. However, its “classical” form, known as Hadawi Zaydism, has historically shifted its position on Sunni and Shi’a traditions multiple times over the centuries).

Haykel identifies two core religious-ideological principles within the Houthi movement. The first is the “Quranic Way,” which asserts that the Quran alone provides all necessary guidance for improving Muslim society and should not be subject to interpretation. The second is the belief in the absolute, divine right of Ahl al-Bayt (the Prophet Muhammad’s descendants) to rule—a concept associated with Jaroudism, a fundamentalist branch of Zaydism.

On Sunday, the Houthi group claimed responsibility for targeting Ben Gurion Airport with a “Palestine 2” hypersonic missile and engaging the USS Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated that the attack on “occupied Jaffa” successfully achieved its objective, temporarily suspending air traffic at the airport for more than half an hour.

None of that had any connection whatsoever to reality.

The statement further claimed that Houthi forces engaged the USS Truman and several other enemy warships in the Red Sea using a combination of missiles and drones, with the confrontation lasting several hours.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched ballistic missile, drone, and naval attacks against Israeli, American, and British vessels in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea. They have also targeted Israeli territory as part of what they describe as the “Battle of Promised Victory and Holy Jihad.”

It appears that, much like Hamas, Hezbollah, and all the other Iran-driven militias from Tehran to Beirut, the only way to rid the civilized world of them is by killing every last member.

