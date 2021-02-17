Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks / Public Domain

American conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh passed away Wednesday at age 70 after a long struggle with lung cancer, Fox News reported.

Limbaugh, a Republican political commentator, author, and radio / television show host, has been a leading voice in the US political right wing since the 1980s and was a particularly vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

In February 2020 Limbaugh announced that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and said at the time that he would remain on the air and continue to work until it no longer became feasible to do so.

President Trump honored Limbaugh by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his 2020 State of the Union address one day after Limbaugh made the announcement about his illness. First Lady Melania Trump presented the medal to the ailing Limbaugh.

“Here tonight is a special man beloved by millions of Americans,” the president said. He added that the talk show host had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. “This is not good news,” he said, “but what is great news is that he is the greatest fighter that you will ever meet.”

In addition to the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Limbaugh has received numerous other awards in his professional career; he is a five-time Marconi Award winner, was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame

in 1993 and became an inductee into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1998.

For many, his blunt comments on events of the day will be sorely missed.