Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The mother of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Fruma Gallant, passed away Thursday morning at the age of 88, according to the Defense Ministry.

Fruma Gallant, nee Segal, was born in Poland and survived the Nazi Holocaust.

Advertisement





She came to Israel as a child on the famed “Exodus” ship on a voyage organized by the Mosad Le’Aliya Bet and built her life and family in the nascent Jewish State.

Along with other Exodus refugees, Fruma was deported by the British to Hamburg, and arrived in Israel in 1948, where she later became a nurse.

This past March, after Gallant was temporarily removed from his post, the defense minister’s mother told him, “You have intelligence and courage and I love you very much.

גלנט בשיחה עם אימו פרומה: ״יש לך שכל ואומץ״. והבן עונה לה: העיקר הבריאות אמא pic.twitter.com/TvPH0xcHXG — מורן אזולאי Moran Azulay (@moran_azulay) March 26, 2023

“When something good happens, call me,” Gallant’s mother told him.

As Israel is currently engaged in Operation Shield and Arrow, a military conflict with the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, “Minister Gallant will continue routine management of operational issues,” the Defense Ministry said in its statement.

Funeral details will be released shortly.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.