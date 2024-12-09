Photo Credit: Pixabay / Nason Rathbone

Four IDF reservists were killed Sunday afternoon in what the military says was a suspected “operational accident” in southern Lebanon. These are the first deaths of Israeli soldiers since the start of a “ceasefire” agreement with Hezbollah last month.

The four soldiers were identified by the IDF as:

• Major (res) Evgeny Zinershain, 43, of Zichron Yaakov

• Captain (res) Sagi Yaakov Rubinshtein, 31, of Kibbutz Lavi

• Master Sergeant (res) Binyamin Destaw Negose, 28, of Beit Shemesh

• Sergeant First Class (res) Erez Ben Efraim, 25, of Ramat Gan.

All four soldiers were serving with the 226th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade’s 9263rd Battalion, the IDF said.

Initial findings of an IDF investigation indicate the soldiers were scanning a terrorist tunnel in the Labbouneh area when a stockpile of Hezbollah weapons and explosives stored at the site detonated.

It’s not yet clear what caused the blast.

May the memories of the fallen be a blessing and may their blood be avenged.

