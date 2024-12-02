Photo Credit: Pixabay / Nason Rathbone

The IDF chief military rabbi has declared the death of 21-year-old Captain Omer Neutra, a dual US-Israeli citizen who served as a lone soldier in the 77th Battalion of the IDF’s 7th Brigade.

Neutra was previously believed to be a living hostage kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023, but recent intelligence findings have clarified that he was killed during the massacre and his body taken to Gaza, where it is still being held.

“Our hearts are with the Neutra family this morning, who, after more than a year of a determined, traumatic, and worldwide struggle, received the devastating news confirming the death of their beloved son, Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, who fell on October 7th, and his body abducted by terrorists into Gaza,” President Isaac Herzog said in a statement after the news was made public.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likewise expressed his condolences to the family with a statement that included praise for the fallen soldier.

“My wife Sara and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the parents and family of Captain Omer Neutra, of blessed memory, a heroic armored corps officer, upon the devastating news of his fall on October 7th.

“Omar was a person of values, rich in talents, and a Zionist through and through. He immigrated to Israel to enlist in the IDF, chose a combat path, and was selected to lead and command. This is what he did on October 7, 2023, at the outbreak of the war, fighting courageously at the head of his troops to defend the communities around Gaza, until he fell.

“We share in the family’s profound grief.

“We will not rest nor relent until we bring him home for a proper burial in Israel, and we will continue to act with determination and tirelessness until we bring back all our hostages – both the living and the fallen,” Netanyahu pledged.

Born and raised in Long Island, Neutra came to Israel to enlist in the military. After a preparatory year with the Garin Tzabar program, the young soldier became a tank platoon commander. On October 7 he was abducted by Hamas terrorists along with three tank mates as their tank went up in flames.

“Over the past year, we had the privilege of meeting his parents, Ronen and Orna, and his brother Daniel—a strong family with extraordinary resilience, who have dedicated their lives since October 7th to doing everything in their power to bring Omer home. I extend my warmest embrace to them and to all the families of the hostages enduring this horrific ordeal,” Herzog said.

“We must fulfill the ultimate imperative: to return Omer, and all our abducted men and women – the living to their families, and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest.”

May the memory of Captain Omer Neutra be blessed, and may his blood be avenged.

