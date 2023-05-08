Photo Credit: Pixabay

The mother of renowned Jewish vocalist Yaakov Shwekey passed away in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 77.

Rachel Shwekey, who was living in Miami at the time of her passing, had recently suffered severe pneumonia. Her condition deteriorated as a result, leading to her passing.

A descendant of Vizhnitz Hasidim who survived the Nazi Holocaust, Mrs. Shwekey immigrated to Israel with her family while still a child. She later moved permanently to the United States.

She is survived by her three sons Yaakov, Yosef Chaim, and Moshe Dovid, all of them famous musicians.

A small funeral was to be held at Newark Airport prior to her transport to Israel, where she is to be laid to rest at 6:30 pm Tuesday in the Eretz HaChaim cemetery in Beit Shemesh.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet.