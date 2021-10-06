Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

The Efrat high school education system is one of the best nationwide, fourth highest in the number of students who complete their “bagrut” matriculation exams, according to a report released Wednesday by the Ministry of Education.

The community, just a few minutes south of Jerusalem, also invests more than any other in its middle school students, according to the Ministry of Education.

Efrat placed ninth in investments in the education of its high school students. Eighty-three percent of Efrat students have positive feelings about their schools, and 85 percent of people who teach in Efrat expressed satisfaction with their schools.

Gush Etzion finished in the top five country-wide for students who achieve matriculation exam certificates. Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman praised the results in a statement announcing the achievement.

“We are proud of our students for their accomplishments in finishing in the top five (percentage-wise) in matriculation exam certification country-wide and finishing first throughout Judea and Samaria,” Ne’eman said.

“Congratulations are also due to the Bnei Akiva high school for girls in Rosh Tzurim, which had a 100 percent rate of obtaining matriculation certifications. The school posted unprecedented numbers and also achieved extremely high scores in math.

“In Gush Etzion we strive for the highest standards of education while connecting our students to the heritage of this integral part of our country. We will continue along the same path in order to continue future achievements in the field of education.”