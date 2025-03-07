Photo Credit: The Marmot / Flickr

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law has announced that it has filed three federal complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against California State Polytechnic University, Scripps College, and Etiwanda School District in California, alleging violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The complaints, supported by prominent Jewish organizations, address incidents of anti-Semitism faced by Jewish students at these institutions.

Kenneth L. Marcus, Chairman of the Brandeis Center, commented, “While more schools are recognizing the harassment of Jewish students and taking action against both classic and modern forms of anti-Semitism, some institutions continue to ignore the issue. The law and federal policy recognize Jews as sharing a common faith and a history tied to Israel. Institutions that overlook either aspect of Jewish identity are allowing the spread of anti-Jewish sentiment and must be held accountable.”

The Brandeis Center, alongside other organizations, filed complaints detailing harassment and discrimination at each of these schools:

1. California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt (Cal Poly): Jewish students have faced verbal and physical attacks, exclusion, and threats of violence from anti-Israel protesters. Cal Poly’s administration reportedly failed to address these incidents, instead advising students to downplay their Jewish identity to avoid targeting.

2. Scripps College: Jewish and Israeli students at Scripps College have experienced repeated anti-Semitic harassment. Students have been ostracized for their religious practices, subjected to anti-Semitic slurs, and witnessed the spread of harmful stereotypes about Jews. The college allegedly failed to take action and instead supported the perpetrators, further exacerbating the hostile environment.

3. Etiwanda School District: A 12-year-old Jewish student faced sustained bullying and physical assault due to her Jewish identity. The school failed to intervene, allowing the harassment to escalate over several weeks.

The Brandeis Center, ADL, and StandWithUs are committed to ensuring the safety of Jewish students, using legal means to challenge these institutions and push for accountability.

