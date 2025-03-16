Photo Credit: Tapuach Pais, Tayibe

The Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, in collaboration with Tel Aviv University and nine municipalities across Israel, has achieved an unprecedented milestone in space research and scientific education. The launch of a constellation of nine research nanosatellites—the largest Israeli satellite constellation to date—took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. These nanosatellites, each measuring 10×10×11.3 cm, were designed and constructed by high school students from across the country. They were deployed into low Earth orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

MINISTERIAL ENDORSEMENT

Gila Gamliel, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative:

“The Tevel 2 project represents the pinnacle of Israeli innovation, merging scientific exploration with education. Witnessing young individuals from all sectors of Israeli society unite to turn a dream into reality and make history in space is deeply moving. Their remarkable achievement in creating Israel’s largest satellite constellation is extraordinary. I am especially proud of the first-ever Druze satellite and the poignant memorial mission of the Sha’ar HaNegev satellite. Our significant investment in this initiative extends beyond technology; it is an investment in the next generation of Israeli space scientists and engineers.”

SCIENTIFIC AND EDUCATIONAL INNOVATION

The groundbreaking Tevel 2 project integrates scientific advancement with a visionary educational and social framework. This initiative, valued at 10.5 million NIS, was spearheaded and funded by the Israel Space Agency within the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology. Its mission is to bridge diverse communities within Israeli society and promote equal opportunities in STEM education.

Under the guidance of Tel Aviv University’s Faculty of Engineering, R&D centers were established in nine municipalities, representing a broad spectrum of Israeli society. These include five Jewish municipalities (Yeruham, Sha’ar HaNegev, Ma’ale Adumim, Givat Shmuel, and Herzliya), three Arab municipalities (Ein Mahil, Tayibe, and Kafr Qara), and one Druze municipality (Yarka).

Brigadier General (Res.) Uri Oron, Director General of the Israel Space Agency, emphasized the project’s significance:

“Tevel 2 exemplifies the strength of Israeli innovation, combining scientific excellence, technological education, and societal integration. Beyond providing crucial scientific data, these satellites will serve as an inspiration for future generations of Israeli space scientists.”

PIONEERING SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH

The satellites, meticulously assembled in clean rooms across the nine participating municipalities, are tasked with an important scientific mission.

Prof. Meir Ariel, Head of the Space Engineering Center at Tel Aviv University, explained:

“The satellite constellation is designed to measure cosmic radiation in orbit. This radiation, consisting of high-energy particles from the Sun and deep-space events like supernovae, poses risks to astronauts and satellite electronics. Our study aims to map this radiation and analyze its effects.”

Launched as a clustered swarm from California, the nanosatellites will gradually disperse, forming an extensive high-resolution cosmic radiation map. Another experiment will assess radiation’s impact on the satellites’ electronic components. Data collected will be analyzed by students under the guidance of Tel Aviv University researchers and the Soreq Nuclear Research Center, where the space radiation sensors were developed.

A vital component of this initiative is its educational impact. High school students, who joined the program in 10th grade and are now graduating, built the satellites in university-established R&D centers equipped with clean rooms. Communication stations, linked to the central hub at Tel Aviv University, were set up in Herzliya, Yeruham, Givat Shmuel, and Sha’ar HaNegev, enabling students to monitor and collect data from the satellites.

This initiative is a cornerstone of the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, the Israel Space Agency, and Tel Aviv University’s commitment to fostering equal educational opportunities, reducing social disparities, and advancing Israeli society through affirmative action programs and community initiatives.

A TRIBUTE THROUGH SPACE

Beyond its scientific endeavors, the project carries a special commemorative mission. The Sha’ar HaNegev satellite will continuously transmit the names of all Israeli civilians and soldiers lost between October 7, 2023, and December 2024. This transmission will be displayed on the Israel Space Agency’s website throughout the satellite’s operational lifespan.

This tribute holds profound significance, particularly for the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, which suffered heavy losses in the October 7 attack. Mayor Ophir Libstein ז”ל was among those killed while defending his community. Many students who participated in the project experienced prolonged displacement from their homes.

LOOKING AHEAD

The nanosatellites will remain in orbit for approximately three years, delivering crucial scientific data while inspiring the next generation of Israeli space scientists and engineers. The project stands as a testament to the power of scientific collaboration, innovation, and education in shaping the future of Israel’s space industry.

