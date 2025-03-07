Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai has unveiled a pioneering initiative aimed at gradually phasing out smartphones in schools, with the goal of their complete removal from educational settings starting in September 2025.

The initiative, titled “Gaining Attention,” was introduced at a conference for school principals. It seeks to minimize smartphone use in schools, ultimately eliminating them from the learning environment.

Mayor Ron Huldai stated: “We must have the courage to say: we will manage technology, not let it manage us. How? By removing smartphones from schools. My dream is that together, we will push ourselves and our educational system beyond our comfort zones, rediscover the importance of attention, and be fully present in the right place at the right time.

“Several dozen elementary schools and at least three to four high schools are already pioneering this effort. They are true trailblazers—digital pioneers, without a trace of cynicism.”

Huldai emphasized that innovation is central to life in Tel Aviv, particularly in education. The city aims to equip children with the skills to use AI tools and digital learning devices like tablets and laptops effectively. However, he stressed the importance of balancing technology with real human connections:

“We want children to enjoy meaningful, creative learning experiences while also having simple, distraction-free moments with one another. Emotional and social experiences are essential, and they cannot be fully realized when smartphones are a constant presence.”

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Huldai stated: “This move is not easy, but it is necessary. There will be difficulties and opposition, but it is the right, responsible, and healthy decision. It will elevate the quality of education in Tel Aviv-Yafo. I believe that, as always, we may be the first, but others will follow.”

A NEW ERA IN EDUCATION

Like education systems worldwide, Israel and Tel Aviv are grappling with the effects of information overload, digital distractions, and social media on students’ concentration, learning, and social interactions. While technology offers significant benefits, there is growing recognition of the need to manage attention and reduce distractions to foster deep learning and meaningful connections.

Currently, dozens of elementary and high schools in Tel Aviv are gradually reducing smartphone use during school hours. Beginning in September 2025, the city will take a more structured approach, significantly limiting smartphone usage across schools, with the ultimate goal of complete removal, tailored to different age groups.

The overarching aim is to create a focused, distraction-free learning environment that enhances academic performance and strengthens social bonds. The municipality will fully support schools by providing resources, training, and guidance to ensure the initiative’s success.

