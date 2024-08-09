Photo Credit: Evan Schneider/U.N. Photo.

Three deans at Columbia University, who the university’s president said exchanged messages that “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes,” have resigned, the New York Times reported on Thursday, adding that a fourth, who participated “to a lesser extent,” remains in his job.

“About time. Actions have consequences, and Columbia should have fired all four of these deans months ago,” stated Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee.

“Instead, the university continues to send mixed signals, letting Columbia College dean Josef Sorett, the highest-ranking administrator involved, slide under the radar with no real consequences,” Foxx stated. “These administrators had a responsibility to ensure Jewish students are able to thrive safely on Columbia’s campus, and they failed miserably, showing contempt for the Jewish community and engaging in antisemitic tropes.”

“I hope that Columbia continues to sever ties with anyone who has been complicit in the antisemitism that’s overrun the campus since Oct. 7,” she added.

The three who resigned, who had been on indefinite leave at the school, are Susan Chang-Kim, vice dean and chief administrative officer of Columbia College; Cristen Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life; and Matthew Patashnick, associate dean for student and family support. Their text messages, exchanged during an event about Jew-hatred, were first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

Also on Thursday, anti-Israel agitators vandalized the outside the building where Columbia’s chief operating officer lives. The vandals painted Hamas symbols and released crickets and mealworms, per the New York Post.

