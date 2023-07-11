Photo Credit: Shir Torem/Flash90

Israel Police reported that as of 10 AM Tuesday, when this story is filed, the following roads are blocked by flag-carrying, “Shame” yelling protesters who probably either live on their pensions or are trust fund babies: highway 4 at the Ogen intersection is closed to traffic in both directions; highway 443 at the Maccabim Reut intersection heading east; highway 2 at the Yanai interchange in both directions; highway 531 at the Sokolov interchange in both directions; highway 4 at the Ra’anana intersection in both directions; and highway 5 at the Morasha interchange.

מכת”זית ברחוב העצמאות בחיפה pic.twitter.com/DhyeevSNWY — Or-ly Barlev ~ אור-לי ברלב (@orlybarlev) July 11, 2023

If you know Israel, these are the 495 Interstate roads of this small country. The only major arteries that are no longer blocked Tuesday morning are Ayalon in Metro Tel Aviv, and Highway 1, connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The cops have focused on those two highways and managed to clear away the protesters.

החסימה לפני כשעה בדרך נמיר בת”א צילום: איתן סלונים pic.twitter.com/wwRAPjpBgV — Or-ly Barlev ~ אור-לי ברלב (@orlybarlev) July 11, 2023

According to police, so far 24 have been arrested for violating public order, 12 in the Center district, seven in the Jerusalem district, three in the Coast district, and two in the Tel Aviv district.

מחגיגת המכתזית היום במחלף חמד. pic.twitter.com/OOMrnZiW2v — Matan Golan (@MatanGolanPhoto) July 11, 2023

That’s the entire message for Tuesday: the anarchists will congregate in small but extremely effective groups to paralyze various traffic arteries, turning the lives of hardworking Israelis into a living hell until the cops show up and, unlike their disgusting inaction in previous lawbreaking rallies, this time will show a little muscle.

The day will culminate in Ben Gurion International Airport, where one thousand police officers, many of them mounted, are on hand to prevent the anarchists from barging into the terminals.

And now: more tweets from the centers of the action. Let’s hope no one gets hurt very badly.

הוד השרון מאות אנשים בצעדת מחאה מאבק הנשים כעת – pic.twitter.com/2D0sfZ9UHO — לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) July 11, 2023

בוקר טוב ממחלף הסירה. ממשלה שפועלת באי סבירות קיצונית תקבל מחאה באי סבירות קיצונית. התחלנו. pic.twitter.com/6T9PX0A3Yg — Gil Solomon (@Soloph0ne) July 11, 2023

Finally, for the sake of a healthy historic proportion, this is what it looks like in Amona in 2006, when our side’s protest was being managed by a left-leaning government. Honk twice if you detect a minor difference.

בכל פעם שאיזה איש מחאה ידבר על אלימות משטרתית, פשוט תדביקו לו את הסרטון הזה, שתכלס צונזרה בו הרבה אלימות פסיכוטית של שוטרים. אני זוכר איך ישבתי בבסיס וראיתי בהלם שוטרים עולים לגג בעמונה, ומפרקים באלות את הצורה של בני נוער שישבו שם בלי להתנגד בכח בשלב הזה. רק חטפו. pic.twitter.com/8VTbUYpIbz — נחמיה גרשוני-איילהו (@Nehemia_GA) July 9, 2023