Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90
Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synaogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioted in the city, and ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021.

Police arrested a Palestinian Authority Arab in the the city of Lod on Thursday night, according to a Kipa report. The 21-year-old man, who was illegally inside pre-67 Israel, was armed with a Jericho pistol, bullets and magazine.

At around midnight, police noticed a suspicious man and chased after him. Additional units were called in, and the man was captured.

The report did not say why the PA Arab man was in Lod, why he was armed with a gun and bullets, nor what his intentions were.

Lod was the scene of repeated pogroms by the Arab residents of the city against the Jewish residents in May 2021.

In unrelated news, for the first time in five years, Defense Minister Benny Gantz removed all curfews and travel restrictions on Palestinian Authority Arabs over the Purim holiday which was celebrated on Thursday, in the belief there were no major imminent terror threats, and to improve relations with the Palestinian Authority.

