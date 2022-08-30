Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson

An Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem was arrested Monday by police detectives on suspicion of breaking into a business he worked at for years.

The police launched an investigation into the incident following a complaint filed at the beginning of the week by an owner of a business in the center of Jerusalem whose store had been broken into and a large sum of money had been stolen from the safe.

As part of the investigation and based on the testimony of the business owner, it became apparent that the suspect in the act was a former employee of the place and the police subsequently arrested the suspect, 39, at his home in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem.

A search conducted by the detectives uncovered a large sum of money and a helmet the suspect was seen wearing during the burglary.

The suspect was transferred to the police station for questioning and he will be brought before a magistrate to extend his detention on Tuesday.