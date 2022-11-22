Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Israel Police arrested overnight Tuesday a suspect in the attack on a female soldier on Shabbat Chayei Sara in Hebron. The suspect, 17, will be arraigned at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court Tuesday morning.

The soldier’s mother, Liba, told Reshet Bet radio this week that her daughter was hurt mainly mentally since the assailant was Jewish and beat her only because she was wearing an IDF uniform. The mother said that her daughter went in with another soldier to patrol the Kasbah and then someone came, headbutted her, hit her with a stick, and ran away. She immediately realized it was a Jew since he sported earlocks and a kippah, and wore a white Shabbat shirt – just like a Jew.

The mother, a resident of the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Hebron, said the attacker was not a resident of the Jewish settlement in the city but came with other teenagers to Hebron to “make balagan (a mess),” as she put it.

“This action was inconceivable, it cannot be explained,” she said.

Oh, I beg to differ. I and practically everyone reading this report can offer a solid explanation. We hope that the presumed next Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who happens to live a short walk away from the site of the despicable incident, would act to rid us of these spoiled fruits.

The soldier’s mother stated that despite the emotional trauma, her daughter will return to serve in the IDF because she is proud of her military service.

So are we.