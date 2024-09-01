Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson

(TPS) One of the police officers killed in a Arab terrorist drive-by shooting attack on Sunday was the father of another police officer who was killed defending Sderot on October 7.

Security forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists who killed Sgt. Maj. Roni Shakuri, Cpl. Arik Ben Eliyahu and Hadas Brenz, a senior non-commissioned officer near a checkpoint near the PA Arab village of Tarqumiyah in the Hebron region.

Shakuri’s daughter, 1st Sgt. Mor Shakuri, followed in her father’s footsteps and was one of the first police officers to confront terrorists who invaded Sderot. Taking a position on the roof of Sderot’s police station armed with only a handgun, Mor, along with six other officers and a civilian, held out for eight hours, pushing back waves of terrorists armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

When one of her comrades was severely injured, Mor quickly improvised and made a tourniquet from her shirt while under fire.

They eventually ran out of ammunition. As the end drew near, Mor messaged words of encouragement to her commanding officer, who was fighting elsewhere. Mor then texted her mother to say goodbye.

She was killed by a Hamas sniper positioned on a roof opposite the police station.

The Tarqumiyah attack came on the heels of two coordinated car bombings in the nearby Gush Etziyon region on Friday night. Three soldiers suffered moderate to light injuries. The terrorists, who were killed in the attacks, were both from Hebron.

