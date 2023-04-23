Photo Credit: The Orthodox Congress website

In three days, as Israel commemorates its 75th year of independence, one of the world’s largest gatherings of modern Orthodox and Religious Zionist leaders will take place in Jerusalem. The World Orthodox Israel Congress, organized by World Mizrachi, will welcome the attendance of more than 1,000 delegates from 50 countries, representing more than 250 different cities and 1,000 Jewish organizations.

The three-day Congress, to be held in Jerusalem on April 26 through 28, will feature presentations and meetings with many of the leading figures in contemporary Orthodox Jewry, with a mission “to provide our communities with a strong and broadly networked global voice.”

Among the delegates are chief rabbis, Orthodox school administrators, and directors of many of the world’s leading Orthodox Jewish organizations.

To properly represent the Orthodox community, the Congress includes all types of Orthodox organizations (shuls, schools, youth groups) and constituencies (men, women, youth). It includes forums for Shul Rabbis, Shul Lay Leaders, School Principals, School Lay Leaders, a Women’s Leadership Forum, Youth and Young Professionals Leadership forums, and a forum for Orthodox professionals in fields that pose unique challenges to Orthodox Jews (such as psychologists) and/or are important to our community’s voice (such as media professionals). Each forum will address the issues relevant to their organizations, as well as create opportunities to interact with one another in a meaningful way.

The Orthodox Congress website states: “We are definitely part of the broader Jewish community. Though we are (all) different, we are all brothers and sisters (Hashem’s children) and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our kesher (connection) with all Jews in the context of the WZO and other non-denominational organizations. That having been said, the Orthodox community faces issues unique to itself and needs a voice that can address these issues from an Orthodox perspective.”

“Over the entire course of the modern Zionist movement, and in particular in the last 75 years as we have witnessed the return of the Jewish people to Eretz Yisrael to build a land of wonder and accomplishment, the Orthodox community has been instrumental as leaders in making this miracle possible,” said Rabbi Doron Perez, Executive Chairman of World Mizrachi. “This historic Congress will allow us to salute that remarkable accomplishment, while also convening to discuss how we can address the myriad of challenges that continue to face our communities – both here in Israel and around the world.”

Coming at a time of tensions both within Israel and between Israel and Diaspora communities, much attention will be placed on highlighting practical ways the Orthodox world can strengthen that bond with the Jewish State.

“Our focus over these days will be creating a global framework for a comprehensive and united response to the many issues that deserve our attention,” Rabbi Perez said.