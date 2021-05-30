Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Yamina Party chairperson Naftali Bennett announced officially Sunday night that he intends to bring his party into the coalition government of Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.

Bennett gave a rousing speech in which he declared repeatedly, “There is no right-wing government, adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contention it is possible to form one, “a complete lie.”

The Yamina leader said “It’s either a fifth round of elections . . . or a government by the ‘change bloc’.”

Therefore, he said, he is now working to form a unity government with Lapid, declaring it is “time to stop the madness and take responsibility.”

He also accused Netanyahu of “trying to take the whole national camp — the entire country — to his personal Masada.”

A Lapid-Bennett government, he said, would be one that is not against, but rather, is “for” the commonalities of its coalition partners. There will be no internal squabbling, he contended.

Under such a government, he said, he will have the post of prime minister and “my friend Gideon Sa’ar, a firm right-winter, the post of Justice Minister.”

Bennett also promised it will not be “a government that will relinquish territory . . .or hesitate to take military action” when necessary.

“If we succeed we will do something magnificent for the State of Israel. But in either case, we will know we did our ‘all’ at a difficult moment.”