Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Head of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett gives a press conference at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 30, 2021.

Yamina Party chairperson Naftali Bennett announced officially Sunday night that he intends to bring his party into the coalition government of Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.

Bennett gave a rousing speech in which he declared repeatedly, “There is no right-wing government, adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contention it is possible to form one, “a complete lie.”

Advertisement

The Yamina leader said “It’s either a fifth round of elections . . . or a government by the ‘change bloc’.”

Therefore, he said, he is now working to form a unity government with Lapid, declaring it is “time to stop the madness and take responsibility.”

He also accused Netanyahu of “trying to take the whole national camp — the entire country — to his personal Masada.”

A Lapid-Bennett government, he said, would be one that is not against, but rather, is “for” the commonalities of its coalition partners. There will be no internal squabbling, he contended.

Under such a government, he said, he will have the post of prime minister and “my friend Gideon Sa’ar, a firm right-winter, the post of Justice Minister.”

Bennett also promised it will not be “a government that will relinquish territory . . .or hesitate to take military action” when necessary.

“If we succeed we will do something magnificent for the State of Israel. But in either case, we will know we did our ‘all’ at a difficult moment.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAshkenazi Returns from Egypt: The Circle of Peace is Expanding; But Palestinian Authority Incitement is an Obstacle
Next articlePolice Arrest Terrorist for Throwing Firebomb at Jewish home in Lod
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...