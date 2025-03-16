Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg FLASH90

Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service) head Ronen Bar rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to fire him, claiming that the attempt to do so would violate the legal process required for doing so.

Netanyahu revealed Sunday night his decision to seek Bar’s termination, claiming it resulted from “ongoing distrust.” Netanyahu offered Bar the opportunity to resign without being fired, but Bar refused.

Advertisement





Bar released a statement saying that this is clearly the reason and not any failures on his part regarding the October 7 massacre. The Shin Bet, under Bar, failed in its primary mission tp protect Israel from events like October 7th.

Bar rejected the very premise charging that, “the Prime Minister’s expectation of a personal duty of trust whose purpose contradicts the public interest is a fundamentally wrong expectation that is contrary to the Shin Bet Law and contrary to the value of statehood that guides the General Security Service and its personnel.”

He also lashed out at the government saying the Shin Bet’s investigation into the October 7 attack revealed a “long and deliberate disregard by the political echelon of the organization’s warnings.”

On his decision to remain on the job Bar said it was his “public responsibility” to do so “in light of the potential for escalation, high security tensions, and the real possibility of a return to fighting in the Gaza Strip, in which the Shin Bet plays a central role.”

“Alongside this, I must fulfill my personal and service obligations to return the kidnapped, complete a number of sensitive investigations, and optimally prepare two candidates to replace me for the Prime Minister’s selection – as required by the Shin Bet’s state position and the extreme sensitivity of the Shin Bet, by virtue of its designation and by virtue of the law that allows it extensive and extremely sensitive powers,” he added.

In short, Bar has decided that his boss can’t fire him.

Not to be outdone, the Legal Advisor Gali Biharav-Miara also told the prime minister that Bar can’t be fired at this time, because Bar has opened an investigation into Netanyahu. The government is attempting to fire her too as it has been finding it impossible to work with her. The vote to fire her is coming up in just over a week.

Deep State doesn’t even try to hide it anymore.

JewishPress.com news desk contributed to this report.

Share this article on WhatsApp: