Photo Credit: Based on free images from GPO and WAMnews

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates over the weekend – their first conversation since the signing of the historic peace treaty between their two countries at the White House.

The crown prince tweeted following the conversation: “During a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we discussed strengthening bilateral ties and examined prospects for peace and the need for stability, cooperation and development in the region.”

During a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we discussed strengthening bilateral ties and examined prospects for peace and the need for stability, cooperation and development in the region. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) October 12, 2020

Advertisement



According to an Israeli government press release, the Prime Minister informed the Crown Prince that the Israeli government will formally adopt the peace treaty and expressed full confidence that due to the wall-to-wall support the treaty enjoys in Israel that it will be ratified expeditiously by the Knesset.

On Monday, the Israeli government unanimously approved the peace treaty with the UAE, which will be put to a vote in the Knesset plenum on Thursday.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to meet soon, according to the Israeli press release. But journalist Barak Ravid noted that the UAE announcement said nothing about a visit.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel is looking forward to welcoming the UAE’s upcoming delegation to Israel. This will be a reciprocal visit following the visit of the Israeli delegation to the UAE headed by National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.

The two leaders discussed their great hopes for the cooperation between Israel and the UAE, which will strengthen both countries, and in this context also discussed working together more closely to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected nations across the globe.

The two leaders called for the further consolidation of peace in the Middle East, which will contribute to the stability, security and prosperity of all peoples in the region, and expressed their gratitude to President Trump and the United States of America for the vital support for this effort.