Photo Credit: Optical Research Lab, Bar-Ilan University

A groundbreaking study examining canine brain activity during scent detection has provided valuable insights into dogs’ extraordinary olfactory abilities. Researchers at Bar-Ilan University have developed an optical sensor capable of remotely monitoring brain activity in three key regions—the olfactory bulb, hippocampus, and amygdala—essential for distinguishing different smells. This advancement could pave the way for a compact, non-invasive device that interprets and translates a dog’s olfactory perceptions for human understanding.

The study was recently published in the Journal of Biophotonics (Sensing Dog Brain Reactions to Smell by AI Speckle Pattern Analysis).

Advertisement





The study utilized a state-of-the-art detection system integrating laser technology and a high-resolution camera to capture real-time brain activity in four dog breeds. The subjects were exposed to four distinct scents—garlic, menthol, alcohol, and marijuana. By analyzing the collected data with a machine-learning algorithm, researchers determined that the amygdala plays a crucial role in scent differentiation, underscoring the emotional and memory-related aspects of odor processing.

“Our findings demonstrate that the amygdala is instrumental in how dogs process and respond to odors, with specific scents eliciting distinct emotional and memory reactions. Moreover, we can optically detect their brain activity in this region,” said Prof. Zeev Zalevsky from the Kofkin Faculty of Engineering at Bar-Ilan University. “This discovery marks a significant step toward developing a device that allows us to better interpret how dogs perceive and distinguish smells.”

The study introduces an innovative method for analyzing brain activity using laser-based speckle pattern detection—a remote, non-invasive technique never before applied to canine neuroscience. Unlike traditional methods such as fMRI or EEG, this approach enables real-time observation of brain responses without requiring sedation or bulky equipment, making it a practical tool for studying dogs in natural environments. This breakthrough enhances affordability and accessibility for future research.

Dogs are renowned for their exceptional sense of smell, and this research sheds light on the sophisticated neural processes underlying their olfactory perception. With a far more developed olfactory system than humans, dogs can detect a vast array of odors using specialized receptors in their noses, distinguishing even the faintest scents. These findings provide a deeper understanding of the canine brain’s intricate processing of smells, offering potential applications in drug detection, medical diagnostics, and search-and-rescue operations.

“Our next objective is to develop a portable, Wi-Fi-controlled device incorporating a mini camera and laser system, which can be mounted on a dog’s head to monitor its olfactory responses in real-time,” said Dr. Yafim Beiderman from Prof. Zalevsky’s Optical Research Lab at Bar-Ilan University. “This technology could revolutionize scent detection, from identifying illegal substances to diagnosing diseases, while also expanding our knowledge of canine perception. Most importantly, real-time sensing could eliminate the need for extensive training in scent detection.”

This research has the potential to transform the role of dogs in law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. As dogs continue to serve as invaluable partners in scent detection, this technology could translate their specialized abilities into actionable data, strengthening the bond between humans and their canine companions.

Share this article on WhatsApp: