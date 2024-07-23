Photo Credit: Courtesy of IAI

The Wind Demon, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is an advanced long-range air-to-surface cruise missile. Its primary purpose is to engage a diverse array of targets at considerable distances while utilizing minimal resources.

A company press release described the latest Israeli weapon that weighs 140 kg, with a range of 200 km:

Launched from aerial platforms like helicopters, the Wind Demon follows a pre-programmed flight path to strike both mobile and stationary objectives beyond 200 kilometers. Its low-altitude cruise capability enhances its ability to evade detection, interference, and interception.

The missile offers flexible speed profiles, allowing operators to choose between rapid response, slow approach, or a combination of both. This versatility enables surprise attacks and improved evasion tactics.

Celebrated for its effectiveness and efficiency, the Wind Demon boasts a meager cost-per-hit ratio, making it a formidable and economical option for neutralizing distant threats.

