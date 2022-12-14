Photo Credit: Israel Chess Association
Israeli chess champion Ido Gorstein. Dec. 14, 2022

Ido Gorstein and Yulia Schweiger were crowned as Israel’s reigning chess champions on Tuesday following a nine-day tournament.

Gorstein, a 20-year-old from Kfar Saba finished the contest undefeated, with six wins and three draws.

Schweiger, a 28-year-old resident of Beersheva, previously won the tournament in 2018.

“Congratulations to the winners and the rest of the participants,” said Tzvika Barkai, chairman of the Israel Chess Association. “It was a fascinating, high-quality championship and one that brought a lot of respect to Israeli chess.”

Pesach Benson / TPS

