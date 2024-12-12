Photo Credit: Courtesy

12-year-old Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia was murdered in a shooting attack that took place Wednesday night on Highway 60 south of Jerusalem. Three other people were wounded moderately and lightly. The hunt for the escaped terrorist continues, and security forces have surrounded Bethlehem and its neighbor Husan.

The boy was critically wounded by the terrorist’s gunfire and was taken to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment. After several hours of prolonged resuscitation efforts, the doctors declared him dead.

MDA Paramedic Elhai Sofer and Senior EMT Yaakov Greenwald reported: “We arrived quickly at the scene and saw the bus with passengers. We conducted a quick search and found a 12-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his upper body. We provided life-saving treatment and evacuated him in MDA’s mobile intensive care unit to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital while continuing treatment and fighting for his life.

“A 40-year-old female suffered gunshot wounds to her limbs. She was fully conscious and in moderate condition, and she was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital. Two other injured people, in mild condition from glass shards, were evacuated from the scene. Additional MDA teams are now providing medical care to several people suffering anxiety symptoms.”

A spokeswoman for the Beitar Illit municipality said: “Unfortunately, the child who was seriously injured in the fatal shooting attack on a bus that was traveling from our city to Jerusalem has been pronounced dead. The family, residents of Jerusalem, were returning from a family celebration, and after the celebration, they were caught in the inferno that the terrorist fired at the bus passengers. The terrorist fired 23 bullets, and fled the scene.”

