Photo Credit: TPS

Palestinian Authority terrorists opened fire Sunday in a drive-by shooting attack on a group of civilians standing at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria.

Advertisement



Two people were seriously wounded and one was in good condition with mild injuries, according to Hatzalah Without Borders in Judea and Samaria.

The public is asked to please pray for the complete recovery of Yehuda Ben Milka, Baniya ben Aviva and Amichai ben Ronit.

All three victims are rabbinical students at the Yeshiva Gedolah in the Samaria Jewish community of Itamar.

“We call on the public for as many prayers and good deeds (mitzvot) as possible to help with the healing of the wounded,” said the Itamar Community Council. “We also ask the public not to post names or medical updates other than through official sources,” the Council added.

Soldiers from the Givati Brigade were at the junction at the time of the attack; some of the troops returned fire at the fleeing vehicle.

Magen David Adom and Hatzalah medics provided initial treatment on site before evacuating the wounded, all in their 20s, for further medical care at Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikva.

“The three wounded were at the bus stop; two of them lying unconscious and the third sitting, and conscious. We immediately commenced medical treatment, including bandages and efforts to stop the bleeding,” said senior MDA paramedic Aviel Mamlia.

“We evacuated them to the hospital with one of the wounded in critical condition; CPR was performed on this victim. The other unconscious victim was also in very serious condition. The third remained fully conscious,” he added.

The two seriously wounded victims were taken straight to the hospital’s Trauma Room for evaluation and treatment.

“Following an initial report, a report was received of a suspicious vehicle arriving at Tapuach Junction and from it shots were fired at a number of civilians standing at the spot. There are a number of casualties,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“An IDF force responded by firing at the suspected vehicle that fled the scene.”

The getaway car is described as a grey, four-door Hyundai Tucson.

IDF troops from the Samaria Brigade are continuing to search for the attackers. Roadblocks have been set up around the area. IDF sources have also expressed the concern that Sunday’s attack will “inspire” a series of copycat attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his “best wishes” for the recovery of the injured in a statement in response to the attack.

“I send best wishes for the recovery of the people who were wounded in the vicious shooting attack at Tapuach Junction,” he said.

“The security forces are in pursuit of the terrorists and I am certain that they will apprehend them as soon as possible. We will not allow terrorism to raise its head and we will strike our enemies with force.”