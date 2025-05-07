Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Three IDF soldiers were hurt in two separate terror attacks Wednesday evening that took place in Judea and Samaria.

In one of the attacks, Palestinian Authority terrorists opened fire at Israeli forces operating along the security fence near the Reihan Crossing close to Jenin, in Samaria.

Two soldiers were wounded in the incident, which appeared to be a drive-by shooting. They were taken by helicopter to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa and were listed in serious condition on Wednesday evening.

The terrorist escaped, with soldiers in pursuit.

In the second attack, a Palestinian Authority terrorist tried to ram his vehicle into an IDF soldier in the Mount Hebron area in southern Judea.

The terrorist was neutralized by forces at the scene after he got out of the vehicle brandishing a knife.

