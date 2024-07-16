Photo Credit: MDA

An Israeli vehicle was fired on Tuesday morning at the Ramin intersection near Beit Lied in Samaria. Three people were slightly injured from shattered glass as a result of the shooting and received medical treatment on the spot. They were then transferred to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

The wounded told the medical team that treated them that a cluster of between 8-9 shots were fired at them. They did not see the shooter who apparently acted alone.

MDA Shomron Station Manager Paramedic Karin Moshkowitz reported: “We saw three fully conscious males walking on the scene. They told us that they were shot at while traveling, and miraculously were not injured from the shooting. They suffered minor injuries from shattered glass. We provided them with medical treatment and evacuated them to hospital in mild condition.”

