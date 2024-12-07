Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Four people were hurt Saturday night in a Palestinian Authority terrorist ramming attack in the Al Fawar section of Mount Hebron, including an IDF soldier who was badly hurt.

The terrorist rammed his vehicle into the soldier.

“As a result of the attack, an IDF soldier was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Additionally, an Israeli civilian was lightly injured and was evacuated for medical treatment.”

A civilian vehicle carrying Jewish passengers was hit by gunfire as it passed by during the attack. One adult in the car sustained minor shrapnel wounds, and a second adult and a child suffered severe anxiety. They continued driving to the Jewish community of Otniel, where the injured man received medical treatment, according to Hatzalah Without Borders.

The terrorist escaped.

Israeli military forces evacuated the wounded victim in an armored personnel carrier to nearby Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva.

IDF troops launched a search to locate the terrorist and his vehicle.

“Israeli security forces are currently blocking routes, encircling the area of Hebron, and conducting searches for the terrorist. During the incident, shots were fired at the terrorist’s vehicle,” the IDF said.

