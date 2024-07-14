Photo Credit: TPS-IL

At least four Israelis were injured Sunday afternoon in a ramming terror attack at the Nir Zvi junction in central Israel, not far from a military base outside Rishon Lezion, near Ramle.



One victim is reported in critical condition, a second in serious condition, a third with moderate injuries and a fourth with minor wounds.

The attack took place at a bus stop. The attacker was neutralized. Israel Police identified the terrorist as 27-year-old Mohammed Shehab, a resident of Kafr Aqab, a neighborhood slightly north of Jerusalem, who held an Israeli resident permit.

Central District Police Commander Avi Biton told reporters at the scene that the terrorist ran over several Israelis at the bus station, continued driving a few hundred meters and then carried out a second ramming attack.”

The terrorist was shot and killed by Border Guard Police while he was sitting in his car, having crashed into the bus stop.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw a vehicle that had hit pedestrians stopped at a bus stop. We immediately called additional forces to the scene,” Magen David Adom paramedic Michelle Rashkovsky and EMT Shneor Tsik said.

“Near the bus stop, two men about 20 years old were lying, one of them conscious and the other unconscious and both suffering from multiple life threatening injuries.

“We immediately provided them life-saving medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding, immobilization and drug treatment and evacuated them in MDA’s intensive care units to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center,” the medics added.

