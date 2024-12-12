Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90
Gush Etzion Tunnel Road

A 12-year-old boy was seriously wounded, a 40-year-old-woman was lightly wounded, and two more people suffered minor wounds after a terrorist opened fire on the 291 bus heading to Jerusalem from Gush Etzion on Wednesday evening. The attack happened atthe tunnel road checkpoint, just before midnight.

The wounded were taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Prayers can be said for Yehoshua Tuvia ben Rachel.

Security forces are searching for the shooter.

