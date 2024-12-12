Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

A 12-year-old boy was seriously wounded, a 40-year-old-woman was lightly wounded, and two more people suffered minor wounds after a terrorist opened fire on the 291 bus heading to Jerusalem from Gush Etzion on Wednesday evening. The attack happened atthe tunnel road checkpoint, just before midnight.

חשש לפיגוע ירי במחסום המנהרות – ככה”נ מספר נפגעים בהם קשה

קטע וידאו מאזור: pic.twitter.com/yKC98yiIg0 — ישראלי ?? (@israeli6) December 11, 2024

The wounded were taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Prayers can be said for Yehoshua Tuvia ben Rachel.

מזירת הפיגוע בגוש עציון pic.twitter.com/niCViP8PuG — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 11, 2024

Security forces are searching for the shooter.

