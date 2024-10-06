Photo Credit: Google Street Map

A 25-year-old female Border Police officer has been killed and at least 10 other people wounded in an Arab terrorist attack at the central bus station in Be’er Sheva, just a few feet away from the Azrieli Negev Mall.

The attack was reportedly carried out in three separate areas in the central bus station, which is quite large.

Among the wounded was a 20-year-old woman in serious condition and four people in their twenties, all with with moderate gunshot wounds. Five others were reported with minor shrapnel wounds from shattered glass and other injuries.

Three others suffered severe anxiety and emotional shock.

Magen David Adom EMTs and Paramedics, along with United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs provided initial treatment to the wounded at the scene before evacuating them to nearby Soroka Medical Center.

? Stabbing terror attack in Be'er Sheva central train station. Three injured, at least one in critical condition. Terrorist neutralized. pic.twitter.com/3aJ8wzkhrW — Arsen Ostrovsky ?️ (@Ostrov_A) October 6, 2024

“We saw a young woman lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing,” MDA senior paramedic Boris Mento said. “We conducted medical checks, but her injury was critical, and unfortunately, we had to pronounce her dead on scene.

“There was a lot of commotion; injured casualties were entering shops,” Mento added.

“During the search by MDA teams, we found several more injured people, all fully conscious and suffering from injuries. We provided them with medical treatment, including stopping bleeding and administering pain relief, and evacuated them in MDA MICUs to hospital in stable condition.”

The terrorist, who was killed, was reportedly identified as a resident of the Negev Bedouin town of Hura, about 20 minutes’ drive from the central bus station.

Eyewitnesses quoted by Israeli media said the terrorist wore a ceramic bulletproof vest and had a criminal record. His name has not yet been released.

This past March, an IDF officer sustained minor wounds after an Arab terrorist stabbed him with a knife at the same bus station.

A second soldier, a trainee in the Nachal Infantry Brigade, responded by shooting and killing the terrorist. The terrorist was from the Bedouin village of Rahat.

