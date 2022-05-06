Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situation assessment Thursday night following the Elad terrorist attack in which 3 people were murdered. The IDF Chief-of-Staff, ISA Director, the head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate and the head of the IDF Operations Directorate were all at the meeting.

Following the situation assessment, Minister Gantz instructed the defense establishment to take the following measures:

To extend the closure in Gaza and Judea and Samaria till Sunday. During the weekend, an additional assessment will be held on the topic.

To reinforce and support police forces in patrols and searches for the terrorists, and to employ the means necessary at crossing points and other areas in order to prevent the terrorists from escaping and traveling to Judea and Samaria.

To conduct the relevant intelligence activities and operations.

At the end of the situation assessment, Minister Gantz spoke of the severity of the terror attack that took place, which is part of the recent wave of attacks. He emphasized that the perpetrators will pay a heavy price for the attacks and for terror incitement.

Minister Gantz expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a rapid recovery to those wounded.