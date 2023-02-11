Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.

On Friday afternoon, an Arab terrorist rammed his car into a group of children and adults waiting at a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. A 6-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy, and a newly married 20-year-old man were murdered in the attack. Four more people were wounded.

The police said the terrorist was shot and killed by a police officer. Videos below.

Warning: GRAPHIC

