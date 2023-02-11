On Friday afternoon, an Arab terrorist rammed his car into a group of children and adults waiting at a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. A 6-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy, and a newly married 20-year-old man were murdered in the attack. Four more people were wounded.
The police said the terrorist was shot and killed by a police officer. Videos below.
Warning: GRAPHIC
תיעוד נוסף מחיסול המחבל המרצח בפיגוע הדריסה בכניסה לירושלים pic.twitter.com/maLeygqak9
— בז news (@1717Bazz) February 10, 2023
עוד תיעוד מחיסול המחבל בפיגוע בירושלים, שוטר ובלש שעבר באיזור ירו במחבל ימ'ש pic.twitter.com/5wVtd5eyHj
— בז news (@1717Bazz) February 10, 2023