On Friday afternoon, an Arab terrorist rammed his car into a group of children and adults waiting at a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. A 6-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy, and a newly married 20-year-old man were murdered in the attack. Four more people were wounded.

The police said the terrorist was shot and killed by a police officer. Videos below.

Warning: GRAPHIC

תיעוד נוסף מחיסול המחבל המרצח בפיגוע הדריסה בכניסה לירושלים pic.twitter.com/maLeygqak9 — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 10, 2023

עוד תיעוד מחיסול המחבל בפיגוע בירושלים, שוטר ובלש שעבר באיזור ירו במחבל ימ'ש pic.twitter.com/5wVtd5eyHj — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 10, 2023