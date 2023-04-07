Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

An Arab driver chased after the car of a Jewish couple on Friday afternoon. In the car was a woman in her ninth month of pregnancy as well as an IDF soldier. The attempted terror attack happened in the southern Mt. Hebron area, according to a Honenu report. The Arab vehicle tried to overtake and stick to the Jewish vehicle. The armed soldier pointed his weapon out of the window and the Arab driver fled to the village of Yata.

After the incident, the police detained the armed passenger to the police station in Hebron. Attorney Nati Rom is assisting the soldier who saved the passengers on behalf of the Hornnu organization.

The couple who survived the attack said, “We passed Maon, heading towards Carmel We’re a couple [in the car], another passenger, and a woman in her ninth month. We saw a car standing on the side of the road with a yellow license plate. We thought it was a Jew who needed help, we passed by them, we saw 2 Arabs looking at us. As we passed them they started chasing us at a crazy speed. They tried to overtake us, and cut us off. We immediately called the hotline, the soldier who was with us pointed his weapon out of the window, and they ran away. We felt exactly like in a terror attack. The soldier shot in the air and they escaped. We were saved.”