Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled on Monday that authorities could demolish the home of an Arab-Israeli responsible for a pair of Jerusalem bombings that killed two people in November.

Both bombs were placed at busy bus stops and detonated during the morning rush hour of November 22.

Killed in the bombings were Tedsa Teshuma, a 50-year-old Ethiopian immigrant, and Aryeh Shechopak, a 16-year-old Canadian-Israeli yeshiva student. Another 21 people were injured.

Eslam Froukh, a 26 year-old mechanic was influenced by radical Salafi ideology and identifies himself with the Islamic State terror organization. According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Froukh alternated living in Ramallah and in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab and had no previous history of security offenses.

The Shin Bet also said Froukh taught himself how to make bombs.