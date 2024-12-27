Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL

The man suspected of carrying out the terrorist stabbing attack Friday morning in Herzliya in which one woman was murdered has been identified by authorities as a Palestinian Authority resident of the Samaria region. He previously acted as an informer for Israeli security services who was involved in thwarting terrorist infrastructures in Judea and Samaria. After his cooperation was exposed so he was transferred to a location in Israel.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and will be transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service) to continue investigating the circumstances of the attack.

Ludmilla Lipovsky, 83, who was stabbed Friday morning in a terror stabbing attack in Herzliya died of her wounds. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

תיעוד מלא של הירי במחבל ימ"ש שביצע את הפיגוע הרצחני בהרצליה pic.twitter.com/kGwQXi3aph — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 27, 2024

