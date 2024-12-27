Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL
Scene of the terror attack in Herzliya/ Dec. 27, 2024.

The man suspected of carrying out the terrorist stabbing attack Friday morning in Herzliya in which one woman was murdered has been identified by authorities as a Palestinian Authority resident of the Samaria region. He previously acted as an informer for Israeli security services who was involved in thwarting terrorist infrastructures in Judea and Samaria. After his cooperation was exposed so he was transferred to a location in Israel.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and will be transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service) to continue investigating the circumstances of the attack.

Advertisement


Ludmilla Lipovsky, 83, who was stabbed Friday morning in a terror stabbing attack in Herzliya died of her wounds. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlee-Edition: December 27, 2024
Next articleYemen Attack – Another Missile Launch in the Middle of the Night – What Can Be Done?
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR