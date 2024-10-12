Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

A suicide drone aimed at central Israel struck an old age/nursing home in Herzliya late Friday night. One person was injured in the attack, launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.

A second suicide drone aimed at the area was intercepted by the Israel Air Force and dropped into the Mediterranean Sea.

Residents were asked to stay in their homes and/or near a safe space temporarily while security personnel scanned the city.

Due to a strike on power lines in the city as well, there were power outages in several neighborhoods; electric company teams swiftly deployed to repair the damage and restore power to the area.

