A suicide drone aimed at central Israel struck an old age/nursing home in Herzliya late Friday night. One person was injured in the attack, launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.

A second suicide drone aimed at the area was intercepted by the Israel Air Force and dropped into the Mediterranean Sea.

Residents were asked to stay in their homes and/or near a safe space temporarily while security personnel scanned the city.

Due to a strike on power lines in the city as well, there were power outages in several neighborhoods; electric company teams swiftly deployed to repair the damage and restore power to the area.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

