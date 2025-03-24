Photo Credit: MDA

A deadly attack occurred Monday near the Tishbi junction in the Jezreel Valley, close to Yokneam. Early reports suggest that the terrorist drove his vehicle into a bus stop, where pedestrians were present. He then exited the vehicle, armed with a knife, and stabbed a 20-year-old man at the station. Afterward, he seized an M16 rifle—likely from one of the victims—and began shooting at civilians and passing vehicles.

MDA medics and paramedics are on the scene treating two victims: a 75-year-old man in critical condition and unconscious, who eventually died of his wounds, and a 20-year-old man in moderate condition, but conscious.

MDA Senior EMT Moshiko Amsalem stated: “This was a severe incident. We were called to the scene of the attack at a bus station at Tishbi Junction. Upon arrival, we immediately saw two injured individuals—one, a 75-year-old male in critical condition with penetrating wounds, whose death we had to pronounce after medical examinations. The second, a 20-year-old male, was in serious and unstable condition, also with penetrating wounds and limb trauma, and was quickly evacuated to Rambam Hospital.”

MDA paramedic and head of the Yokneam station, Ofer Winik, stated: “This was a difficult scene. Upon arrival, we saw a 20-year-old male lying near the bus station, fully conscious, with penetrating injuries and limb trauma. In the opposite lane, inside a vehicle, we conducted medical examinations on a 75-year-old male who was unconscious in the passenger seat. Unfortunately, we had to pronounce his death. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed and did not require medical treatment.”

MDA paramedic Yosef Dalal stated: “When I arrived at the scene, I joined MDA’s immediate response team, who were on motorcycles providing medical care to the 20-year-old male injured in the attack. He had been hit by a vehicle and suffered penetrating injuries. His condition was serious and unstable. We quickly placed him in the intensive care ambulance while continuing treatment and evacuated him to the hospital. During transport, he spoke with us and told us what had happened.”

