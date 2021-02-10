Photo Credit: TPS

The IDF on Wednesday demolished the home of the terrorist Muhammad Kabha who murdered Esther Horgan.

Kabha, 40, a resident of Tora al-Arabiya near Jenin, has been indicted for murdering Horgan near the Israeli community of Tal Menashe on December 20, 2020.

The demolition was carried out after the terrorist’s family filed a petition with the High Court of Justice, which rejected it.

In an unusual occurrence, the demolition occurred in board daylight and not at night as the IDF usually does.

Similarly, the IDF used explosives to damage two stories out of the three-story building and did not use a bulldozer for the demolition.

Kabha, who has previously served a number of prison sentences for terrorist activity, was captured by Israel’s combined security forces on December 24, four days after the attack.

The indictment filed earlier this month describes how Kabha arrived at the scene of the attack through a breach in the security fence to learn the area. After noticing that the traffic was light and that there were Israeli citizens passing through the area, he decided that this was the right place to carry out the attack.

On the day of the attack, Kabha arrived at the forest near the Israeli community of Tal Menashe in Samaria to conduct a cigarette smuggling operation through the fence.

A few hours later, he identified a Jewish woman walking alone, Horgan, and murdered her.

Horgan, 52 and a resident of Tal Menashe in northern Samaria, was an artist and a marriage counselor.

She was the mother of two daughters and four sons. The youngest of them is 13 years old and celebrated his bar mitzvah only three months ago.

The demolitions of terrorists’ homes are meant to serve as deterrence for potential terrorists plotting future attacks.