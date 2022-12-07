Photo Credit: Lior Mizrahi / Flash 90
Homes in the town of Ofra.

IDF fighters from the Shimshon Battalion eliminated a terrorist Monday afternoon after he attacked the IDF base at the back entrance to the Jewish community of Ofra, in the Binyamin region.

The terrorist opened fire at the base from a vehicle which then fled towards the Palestinian Authority village of Ein Yabrod.

No physical injuries were reported.

The soldiers chased the vehicle and shot the terrorist, who subsequently died of his wounds.

IDF soldiers found an M-16 assault rifle in the vehicle following the incident.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

