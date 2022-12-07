Photo Credit: Lior Mizrahi / Flash 90

IDF fighters from the Shimshon Battalion eliminated a terrorist Monday afternoon after he attacked the IDF base at the back entrance to the Jewish community of Ofra, in the Binyamin region.

The terrorist opened fire at the base from a vehicle which then fled towards the Palestinian Authority village of Ein Yabrod.

No physical injuries were reported.

The soldiers chased the vehicle and shot the terrorist, who subsequently died of his wounds.

IDF soldiers found an M-16 assault rifle in the vehicle following the incident.