The IDF lifted its closure on the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem early Thursday morning.

The move came following a situation assessment by the military’s Judea and Samaria Division, the IDF said in a statement.

Israel removed the traffic restrictions and opened the barriers at the entrances to the city, allowing residents to resume normal traffic and movement.

At the time of the closure, however, the military also said that some of the routes into the city were left open for residents to enter and leave after a “strict security check.”

The IDF imposed the restrictions last month after a soldier was killed in a terrorist shooting attack by a resident of the city. The incident came as part of a surge in such attacks by terrorist from the Shechem-based “Lion’s Den” terror group.

Many of the members of the group have since been arrested by the IDF or have turned themselves in to Palestinian Authority police to avoid being confronted by Israeli military personnel. Several of the group’s leaders were killed in clashes with the IDF as well.

