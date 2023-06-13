Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

An IDF patrol near the settlement of Homesh, on Monday night discovered several PLO flags hoisted on the side of the road. When the soldiers went down to check the situation, they discovered that each flag had an improvised explosive device attached to it, All-World News reported.

מחבלים הנילו דגלי אש"ף בכביש שמגיע ליישוב חומש, הבעיה היא, שמתחת לדגלים הונחו מטעני חבלה רבי עוצמה, שנועדו להתפוצץ ברגע שמישהו יגע בדגל.

כוחות צה"ל איתרו מספר רב של מטענים שהונחו לאורך הציר.

נמנע פיגוע ענק!!

קרדיט: חדשות ביטחון שדה.@allworldnews111 pic.twitter.com/2ZRPoz6d08 — איתמר כרמון | itamar carmon (@itamarcarmon) June 12, 2023

The force neutralized the charges and several additional charges they discovered on poles on the side of the road. The incident is being investigated by the security apparatus.

Since the government revoked the disengagement act of 2005 and approved the resumption of construction in Homesh, terrorists have been firing almost every night at the settlement, and miraculously no one has been hurt. Terrorism has festered in northern Samaria since the expulsion of its Jewish settlers which turned the area into a security vacuum. And as you know, terrorism abhors a vacuum.

Some two weeks ago, terrorists went up to the entry road to Homash, at the site where the explosives were later placed, and threw stones at Jews. Two young men were wounded in the head, and when the EMTs arrived, they, too, were attacked by the rioters.

On Tuesday morning, Haaretz ran an editorial bewailing the fact that “Israel, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading, openly and in flagrant violation of international commitments, a process of canceling the disengagement: Homash first, Ganim, Kadim and Sa-nur later, and then perhaps also a return to Gaza.”

The editorial concludes: “In his sixth term, Netanyahu believes that the international community in general and the US, in particular, declare a lot, but on the bottom line allow Israel to do as much as it pleases in the occupied territories.”

Haaretz recommends: “…The US and the European countries must make it clear to the occupation and annexation government that it must stop the destruction immediately. Soft condemnations will not help.”

So, how should they respond? BDS? Send in the Marines? Stay tuned.