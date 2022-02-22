Photo Credit: TPS

There were multiple terrorist attacks Tuesday night taking place in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli forces shot a 14-year-old suspected Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist Tuesday night, Arab media reported, while he and two others were firebombing Israeli vehicles traveling near Bethlehem on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The IDF said in a statement shortly after that its soldiers spotted the three suspects who arrived at an area ‘where Molotov cocktails were thrown at Israeli vehicles several times recently, endangering passengers on the road.”

The forces fired at one of the suspects while he was throwing a Molotov cocktail, “and hit him,” the IDF said. Israeli forces “provided him with primary medical care on the spot, and he was later pronounced dead.”

The incident took place along the Jerusalem-Gush Etzion section of Highway 60 next to the town of Al-Hader.

Shortly before the incident, Arab terrorists were seen hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles near Ras Karkar, not far from Ramallah in the Binyamin region.

Although the vehicles were damaged, miraculously there were no physical injuries reported.

Attackers also hurled three Molotov cocktails (firebombs) at the security fence surrounding the Jewish community of Ofra in the same region.

Further south, in the Mount Hebron area, three terrorists hurled rocks, firebombs and bottles filled with paint at an Israeli bus traveling on the Negohot-Adorim Road.

One of the Molotov cocktails hit the driver’s window, according to Hatzalah Without Borders in Judea and Samaria. According to the report, the bus was damaged.

There was no word on injuries.