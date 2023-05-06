Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police

Israeli military forces eliminated two Palestinian Authority terrorists early Saturday in the Arab village of Nur Shams, near the town of Tulkarem.

The two gunmen were identified as 22-year-old Hamza Jamil Kharyoush and 22-year-old Samer Salah al-Shafei. Both were believed to be responsible for a shooting attack aimed at three cars leaving the Jewish community of Avnei Hefetz at the Shufa Junction in Samaria this past Tuesday. A 39-year-old Israeli man was injured by glass shards in one of the vehicles that was hit.

Advertisement





The IDF and Israel Border Police said in a statement the two terrorists were killed after soldiers and undercover police officers entered the village to arrest the suspects in connection with the attack.

“The two gunmen were shot and killed after attempting to flee the scene,” the joint statement said. Israeli police subsequently published images of assault rifles, magazines and a military vest that were confiscated from the bodies of the terrorists.

Two additional wanted suspects, 21-year-old Muhammad Abd al-Fattah and 19-year-old Ibrahaim Ahmed were also detained in connection with last week’s shooting; they were transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning. A third suspect was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and listed in stable condition.

The “Tulkarem Battalion”, a new wing of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, claimed the two gunmen as members of the group.