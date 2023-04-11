Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli security forces busted a PA Arab terror cell in Jenin on Friday morning planning an imminent attack the Israel Defense Forces announced.

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב עצרו בג'נין חוליית מחבלים שתכננה לבצע פיגוע בטווח זמן מיידי; הכוחות פעלו הלילה למעצר שבעה מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון. לוחמי דובדבן, סיירת צנחנים וימ"ס בהכוונת שב"כ, עצרו הבוקר חמישה מבוקשים והחרימו תחמושת וציוד צבאי בעיר ג'נין שבמרחב חטיבת מנשה >>

Five terror fugitives were arrested and security forces confiscated ammunition and military equipment. During the operation, Israeli forces fired at armed terrorists who shot and threw an explosive device at them.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers arrested wanted suspects in the villages of Azariya and Ha’Abu Najim.

In Azariya, Arab threw Molotov cocktails and stones at the Israeli forces, who responded with riot dispersal measures.

Israeli forces also confiscated military equipment and cartridges were confiscated in Kfar Samua, near Hebron.

No Israeli personnel were injured during any of the counter-terror operations.

In recent days, Israel was attacked by rocket fire from both Gaza and Lebanon, intercepted a suspected Iranian drone from Syria and forced to confront Islamists barricaded inside the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

In addition, a British-Israeli woman, Lucy Dee, and her two daughters Maia and Rina Dee, were killed in a drive-by shooting in the northern Jordan Valley, while an Italian tourist was killed by Arab-Israeli who rammed his car into pedestrians on a Tel Aviv seaside promenade. Another seven people — tourists from Italy and Britain — were injured.

Further adding to the tensions is the overlap of the Islamic month of Ramadan with the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover and the Christian holiday of Easter.