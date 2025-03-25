Photo Credit: Spokesperson, United Hatzalah

A Palestinian Authority terrorist was arrested Tuesday after attempting to murder an Israeli Police officer near the Jerusalem suburb of Ma’ale Adumim, along the Jerusalem-Ma’ale Adumim Highway, in the second such terrorist attack in two days.

During a vehicle inspection in the Mishor Adumim area, near Highway 1, the driver of the vehicle tried to hit a police officer with his car, and then fled the scene.

The terrorist vehicle subsequently reached another police checkpoint, where the drive again tried to escape. He was shot by the police, according to Ma’ale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Emergency medical responders from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom (MDA) deployed to the scene, along with police officials.

“Kudos to the police forces for quick and efficient action!” the mayor wrote in a message to his city’s residents.

