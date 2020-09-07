Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

Two Israeli youths were lightly wounded Monday night in a confrontation with dozens of masked Arabs and a group of Israeli anarchists led by Arik Ascherman at a farm next to Kochav HaShachar.

According to TPS, Arabs claim the some of the attackers were Israeli anarchists. This has not yet been confirmed.

The Israeli youths were setting up a new outpost at “Micha’s Farm” in the Binyamin region when they were attacked Arabs hurling stones.

The group of Israeli anarchists, led by Ascherman, was allegedly there with the group of Arabs. Ascherman has been identified in the past with the Rabbis for Human Rights organization.

The injured youths were “very lightly wounded” and did not require hospitalization, according to local security sources.

IDF soldiers, Israel Police, security forces, a Defense Ministry official and the security officer from Kochav HaShachar arrived at the scene to take control of the situation.