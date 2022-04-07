Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein

At least two people were killed and eight more wounded Thursday evening in a multi-site shooting attack in Tel Aviv. Six of the victims were said to be in serious to critical condition.

All of the injured were taken to nearby Ichilov Medical Center, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), where two of the victims subsequently died of their wounds.

MDA has supplied 70 units of blood to the hospital, according to an MDA spokesperson.

The hospital initiated its multi-casualty procedure and opened its public information line. Dial 1-255-133 for information.

The first attack took place in a pub on Dizengoff Street, one of the city’s busiest shopping area.

Police said at least two terrorists were involved in the attack. Local sources said both terrorists were neutralized.

Large forces were called to the northern section of Dizengoff Street and a special force was closing an area there due to suspicions of an armed terrorist trapped in the area.

A terrorist was said to be holed up in a building at 176 Dizengoff Street, and there were reports of possible hostages.

“The public is asked not to come to the scene and to allow the security forces to handle the incident,” Israel Police told reporters.

They emphasized that people at home are asked to stay at home, and stay away from the windows.

Viewers heard renewed shooting on Dizengoff Street as Israeli journalists were updating their reports.

MDA paramedic Israel Weingarten, who arrived at the scene mounted on a MDA motorcycle, said that on the street he saw six wounded “lying on the sidewalk.

“We immediately started medical treatment that included stopping bleeding and bandages. We took the wounded to an intensive care unit and evacuated them to the hospital with two of them unconscious and performed resuscitation operations and 4 others consciously.”

Police were reportedly involved in an exchange of gunfire in a building in the area, sources said.

“United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Akiva Kauffman, who was one of the first responders at the scene at Dizengoff Street reported, “There were a number of very serious scenes in which attacks took place. I treated and transported one person who was in serious condition in one of United Hatzalah’s ambulances to the hospital. Additional injured people were transported in other ambulances both from United Hatzalah and other ambulance companies. Additionally, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit responded to the incident and treated numerous people who suffered emotional shock and trauma due to having witnessed the shootings.”

This is a developing story.